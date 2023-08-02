I vitelloni

media release: Italy | 1953 | DCP | 108 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Federico Fellini

Cast: Alberto Sordi, Franco Fabrizi, Leopoldo Trieste

With humor and honesty, Fellini drew upon his adolescence to masterfully tell the story of five aimless young men who slowly come to realize that their futures in their small-town are not looking so bright. From American Graffiti to Diner to Mean Streets, Fellini influenced personal filmmaking for many years to come with his splintered storyline, melancholic moods, and "wandering" camera. A new 4K DCP will be screened.

Take a break from the dog days of summer and enjoy free screenings of great movies every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening from June 28 to August 4. UW Cinematheque's summer season begins with Charlotte Le Bon's evocative Falcon Lake on June 28, followed by David Lynch's Blue Velvet on June 29. Summer selections also include local premieres, another trip to Lynchland by way of the Land of Oz, and a voyage into and beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Plus, a pair of dreamlike contemporary classics from Hungary, two by Federico Fellini starring Alberto Sordi, a Barbara Stanwyck double feature showcase on 35mm, a diptych of NYC bank heist films, and more! All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.