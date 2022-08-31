media release: Safe Communities partners will join communities around the world to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. Observed on the 31st of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022,Olbrich Park

5-6 PM Healing Circle

6-7 Informational Tables, Free Pizza, Fellowship

PROGRAM BEGINS AT 7 PM

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

Honorable Judge and Rev. Everett Mitchell

WI DHS Harm Reduction Response Team Coordinator Dennis Radloff

Outreach Program Coordinator, Serve You RX, Start Healing Now President Jessica Geschke

GRASP Member, Impacted Family Member, Recovery Advocacy Project Member Annette Czarnecki

Certified Peer Support Specialist Lana Hamilton

Certified Peer Support Specialist and Impacted Family Member, Mary Rauwolf