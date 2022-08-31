International Overdose Awareness Day
Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Safe Communities partners will join communities around the world to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. Observed on the 31st of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
Wednesday, August 31, 2022,Olbrich Park
5-6 PM Healing Circle
6-7 Informational Tables, Free Pizza, Fellowship
PROGRAM BEGINS AT 7 PM
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi
Honorable Judge and Rev. Everett Mitchell
WI DHS Harm Reduction Response Team Coordinator Dennis Radloff
Outreach Program Coordinator, Serve You RX, Start Healing Now President Jessica Geschke
GRASP Member, Impacted Family Member, Recovery Advocacy Project Member Annette Czarnecki
Certified Peer Support Specialist Lana Hamilton
Certified Peer Support Specialist and Impacted Family Member, Mary Rauwolf