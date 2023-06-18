press release: Spring 2023 will see the return of the beautifully dark cult electronic project IAMX for an extensive tour throughout North America, with Europe following in the autumn. The FAULT LINES Tour will feature Chris Corner and his live band for the first time since 2019, performing muscular IAMX classics as well as new material from two full-length albums, to be released in conjunction with each leg of the tour. Expect IAMX’s psycho-sexual explosive and passionate performance paired with striking theatrical lights, visuals, filth glam and the never-ending existential need to become one with the audience.

Doors open at 7, show at 8.