media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation Series events are free and open to the public.

The Ian DeWet Jazz Combo: These University of Wisconsin students are keeping the great American tradition of Jazz alive. They will present a wide variety of new and traditional music. DeWet has performed for this series previously with another combo.