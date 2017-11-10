press release:Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes guitarist Ian Ethan Case, who is touring in support of his new album "Earth Suite," with amazing hand percussionist, Daniel Feldman, a recent graduate of the Berklee School of Music. Tickets are $12 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or $15 at the door.

Acoustic double-neck guitarist and Candyrat recording artist Ian Ethan Case is quickly becoming recognized as “one of the most creative and engaging fingerstyle guitarists in the world” (International Center for Creativity.) Listeners have described his music as a cross between Michael Hedges and Pat Metheny, combining innovative fingerstyle techniques with multi-layered harmony and melodic improvisation. Following a busy 2016 which included a record deal with Candyrat Records, endorsements with companies such as Ovation guitars and Boss pedals, and extensive touring opportunities throughout Europe and the United States including two performances with a full symphony orchestra, Case's 2017-2018 concerts will feature songs from his new album "Earth Suite" (coming in October 2017).