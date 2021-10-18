media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation Series events are free and open to the public.

Iason Goagtzoglou, Angelos Ntais, Pianos

We are privileged to have these two Doctoral Students, Iason and Angelos, as part of our series. This year they were the winners of the Irvin Shain Beethoven Competition at the UW-Madison. They played a composition for piano four hands by Beethoven. Usually the competition is won by soloists or a string ensemble so the piano 4 hands is an unusual medium to win this competition. Come and enjoy this opportunity to hear their unique performance.