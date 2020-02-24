RSVP for Ice Age Trail Alliance Mobile Skills Crew

press release: For the fourth year running, we plan to torch eastern red cedar and other undesirable woody plants to restore a wonderful remnant prairie along the Gibraltar Rock Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

Already, many pockets of native prairie species are thriving where trees have been removed and seeds are exposed to sunlight. With every push to restore native prairie we also push to revitalize the beautiful views of Wisconsin’s unique topography and waterways.

This special Leap Day event is a twice-in-a-decade type of experience, don’t miss out!

We will again be cutting/hauling/burning red cedar and other invasive trees as we open up prairie and mighty oaks on the Alliance’s Steenbock Preserve. We’re also expanding a Dispersed Camping Area and removing black locust and invasive brush from encroaching on the Trail from the ferry landing to Hwy 113.

On Thursday and Friday, future conservationists from Lodi OSC elementary school will lend their collective muscle. And as always, we will supply equipment and lunch in the field, as well as trained sawyers and crew leaders. The project will continue through Saturday, so grab some friends and come on over!

All Talents and Abilities Welcome! As with all Mobile Skills Crew events, no experience is necessary and there's a role for volunteers of all ages and abilities. Hands-on training provided by certified and friendly volunteer crew leaders gets you in the mix with no wasted time.

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please register by Monday, February 24.

Your contribution of time and energy is welcome for any part of the event. The event begins Thursday, February 27th at 8:30 a.m. and concludes Saturday, February 29th at 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided all days. There is no camping or base camp for this project.

Volunteers should report each day to the south terminal of the Merrimac Ferry located near N2499 WI-188, Lodi, WI 53555. Google maps directions are found here.

What to Bring

Bring snowshoes and ice cleats (Micro Spikes, Yak Traks, etc.) for secure footing.

A plastic sled to haul gear may prove helpful.

Have appropriate ‘near-fire’ clothing (no synthetics - leave that fancy coat at home).

Bring clothing to dress in layers for warmth and to keep dry.

A daypack, leather gloves, water bottle(s) and a thermos of warm beverage is hard to beat.

Certified sawyers are welcome and encouraged to bring your own saw and PPE.

The next trailbuilding event takes place May 19-21 on the Montrose Segment in Dane County. We're building a boardwalk, improving vegetative management within the Trail Stewardship Zone and freshening up existing Trail.

Questions? Please contact Brad Crary (262-370-2995) or the IATA office (800-227-0046).