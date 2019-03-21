IBEW Local 159 Job/Career Fair

press release: IBEW 159 and electrical contractors are partnering for a job fair for those wanting to become electricians. The job fair will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 4:30-8:00, at the Alliant Energy Center. This is a great opportunity for those wanting to become commercial electrician’s. Journey worker electricians now make $39.04 per hour with a generous benefit package on top of that! These are great careers. Please send participants, friends, family, neighbors, caseloads to this great event!

A few basics folks need to know………

-You need to be 18

-Need to have a High School Degree or GED/HSED

-Need a Driver’s License