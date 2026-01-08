ICCA Great Lakes Quarterfinals

media release: The Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) is the only global tournament that showcases the art of student a cappella singing. We are dedicated to providing top-notch collegiate a cappella groups with valuable feedback from our highly qualified judges, as well as the opportunity to perform in world-class venues across the country. Our young vocalists also have the opportunity to showcase their talent to an international audience and develop relationships with each other, cultivating the art of a cappella singing and a lifelong love of music.

Hosted by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s own Fundamentally Sound, and featuring ten top groups from the Great Lakes region:

7Days | University of Minnesota Twin Cities

CounterPoint | University of Wisconsin Stevens Point

Gold 'n Blues | Marquette University

Impromptu | University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

Pitches & Notes | University of Wisconsin Madison

The Enchantments | University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

The Naturals | Marquette University

Under A-Rest | University of Wisconsin Madison

Urban Sound | The University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

Vocal U | University of Minnesota Twin Cities

The top two groups from this Quarterfinal will move on to compete at the Great Lakes Semifinals in Milwaukee at The Pabst Theatre on March 28.