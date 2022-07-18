Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Kiosk & Bench Dedication

press release: Join the City of Lodi, Lodi Public Library and Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance to dedicate a new interpretive display and bench at Doctor’s Park, 220 S. Main Street, Lodi. The dedication is Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m. The 6-panel display highlights nearby segments of the Ice Age Trail along with Lodi’s parks, recreation, downtown, historical district, and walkability. The bench is donated by the Lodi Public Library. Lodi is designated as an Ice Age Trail Community with portions of the Trail located within the city. After brief remarks and a ribbon cutting, light refreshments will be served. No RSVPS needed.