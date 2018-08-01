RSVP for Ice Age Trail Alliance 60th Anniversary Dinner

press release: The Village of Cross Plains is hosting a community dinner at Zander Park in downtown Cross Plains. In keeping with the community theme, the Alliance is partnering with local farmers and businesses to host a farm to table dinner, live music, refreshments and of course, birthday cake. On Friday afternoon, stop by Zander Park to learn more about the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and visit partner exhibits. Booths will be on display with family-friendly activities and educational information to learn more about the Alliance’s mission.Volunteers, supporters and Cross Plains community members are invited and welcome to attend.

Save your seat at the Community Dinner with a $25 non-refundable ticket to this event, special pricing for children.

Hurry! Limited seating and ticket sales end August 1st.

Schedule:

3:00 – 6:00 pm Booths on display from Ice Age Trail Alliance partners (free to the public)

5:30 pm Welcome remarks from the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

6:00 – 9:00 pm Farm to table community dinner will be served 6:00 – 7:30 pm with music to follow 7:30 – 9:00 pm. Enjoy Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist, Paul Filipowicz, along with fellow musicians John Widdicombe, Rick Becker and Benny Rickun.

Also: Trailbuilding, 8/8-12! Light the Candles for a mile of NEW Ice Age Trail, the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act, and the 60th birthday of the Ice Age Trail Alliance!

It’s not often we get to rub shoulders with the folks who will benefit most directly from our efforts. Yet, trailbuilding in collaboration with a Trail Community affords us this opportunity. Week-long, we’ll gather with residents of the Village of Cross Plains, sustainable farming practitioners, outdoor retailers, elected officials and other trail enthusiasts from near and far to celebrate the splendor and diversity of Wisconsin, the Ice Age Trail, and the soul shaking experience of all stripes of people of all ages and all walks of life coming together over the span of 60 years to make real a shared vision for long distance hiking, conservation, and community.

We’re building a mile of new Ice Age Trail on the contours of a burly hill overlooking Black Earth Creek, with long, leaf-off views east to the terminal moraine and west deep into the Driftless area. Satellite projects to continue work done during April’s Crew Leadership and Skills training, and in June at IAT-U, may also spring up as time and talent permit.

As with all Mobile Skills Crew events, no experience is necessary and there's a role for volunteers of all ages and abilities...bring the whole family!

Training is provided by certified volunteer crew leaders and all participants get free meals and (for those working with us for multiple days) a free place to pitch a tent.

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please visit our online registration page and register by Monday, July 30.

Your participation is welcome for any part of the event or the entire week.

Work begins on Wednesday, August 8 and concludes Sunday, August 12. Trail stewardship activities begin each day around 8:00 am and typically wrap up between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day except for Friday, which concludes at 3 pm, and Sunday, when the work ends at noon.

Project Team members will be on site by noon on Monday; if you are interested in arriving early, please call Special Projects Coordinator, Brad Crary at 262-370-2995.

All volunteers for this event, regardless of when you work during the August 8 – 12 timeframe are invited to the 60th Anniversary Celebration and farm to table dinner on Friday, August 10.

Volunteers who sign up to work on Friday will automatically be signed up for the festivities on Friday evening.

If you are not working during the day on Friday, but would like to attend the dinner, please email Brad Crary (brad@iceagetrail.org) to express your desire to attend Friday’s dinner.

The farm to table dinner is a ticketed event and your name will need to be on the guest list in order to attend.