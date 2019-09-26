Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley

press release: Join the Ice Age Trail Alliance to dedicate a new exhibit at the Merrimac Ferry Landing South Wayside (Columbia County side) on Thursday, September 26th from 2:00-3:00 p.m. This permanent six-panel interpretive exhibit describes the Ice Age National Trail statewide and highlights local Devil’s Lake, Merrimac and Gibraltar trail segments that wind through Baraboo, Merrimac, West Point and Lodi. The exhibit’s placement along the Merrimac Ferry’s entry lanes provides the opportunity for greater awareness of the trail as a tourism, geological and recreational gem. One of only 11 National Scenic Trails in the country, the Ice Age Trail is a 1,000-mile footpath contained entirely within the state of Wisconsin. This free event is sponsored by the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Lodi Valley and Baraboo Hills Heritage Chapters. Refreshments will be served, followed by an optional short walk. For more information contact Amy Onofrey, 608-213-9855 or lodivalleychapter@iceagetrail. org.