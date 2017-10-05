Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release:

Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on Thursday, October 5th. Meet at Colsac Ferry South Wayside Landing at 7:00 pm. Bring flashlight. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome. Questions? Call Mandy at 608-235-7747. Watch for the yellow "Ice Age Trail Event" signs.​ For directions visit: ​https://goo.gl/maps/5SdNk

The sun will be setting about 7:30 pm and the moon will rise around 8:00 pm so the walk down from the rock will probably be in the dark. Bring a flashlight or headlamp for visibility.

Wear appropriate clothing and shoes for the weather. This will be a short (less than a mile one way) walk. Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.