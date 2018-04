press release: Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on Sunday, April 29. Meet at the Twin Pines parking area on Lodi Springfield Road at 7:30 pm. This is a child friendly hike. Dress appropriately for weather. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome. Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926.

For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/RvNFo