Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Work Day

No location

press release: IATA Lodi Valley Chapter Trail Improvement, Saturday, July 14, 9 am to noon.  Meet at trailhead on Hwy 113, about 1/4 mile south of the Lodi city limits. Watch for yellow Ice Age Trail Event signs. T ools provided.  Wear long sleeves, sturdy shoes, bring water and work gloves. 

For directions visit  https://goo.gl/maps/VtIxA

For more information, contact Bill at 608-843-3926 or billpatti@charter.net   

Info
Environment, Volunteer
608-843-3926
