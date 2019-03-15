Ice Age Trail Alliance Volunteer Work Day

press release: Feeling cooped up this winter? Help us kick off the 2019 Trailbuilding Season by cutting and burning invasive brush to get ready for a new section of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. We’ll use fire, chainsaws, handsaws, loppers and herbicide. You’ll learn from local experts and have a direct hand in being a part of history!

We will meet at the new parking lot on the south side of Old Sauk Pass (map/directions) at 9am each morning. Follow Ice Age Trail Event signs for volunteer check-in. Lunch will be provided both days of the event.

*Please dress appropriately for the outdoors. Boots, warm and non-flammable clothing, snowshoes or ice cleats, daypack with water and snacks are highly encouraged.

All abilities and talents welcome!

9-4, Friday March 15 & Saturday March 16, Cross Plains Ice Age Interpretive Site - Nearest address is 8075 Old Sauk Pass, Cross Plains.

Questions?

Please contact Brad Crary (brad@iceagetrail.org) or the Ice Age Trail Alliance office (800-227-0046).

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please register here by Monday, March 11.