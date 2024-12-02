RSVP for Ice Age Trail Habitat Improvement

media release: Friday, December 6, 2024, Riverland Conservancy's Merrimac Preserve, Merrimac Segment, Sauk County

What You'll Help Do Maintain habitat diversity and ecosystem quality along Riverland Conservancy-owned Merrimac Preserve. This property, which hosts the Ice Age Trail, boasts acres of springtime lupine. Removing invasive brush from the prairie helps maintain and expand the sea of flowers. Provided there is adequate snow cover, we’ll burn the brush piles, too. Registration To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please register by Monday, December 2, 2024.

Check-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Morning round-up begins at 9:00 a.m. and work ends at 3:30 p.m. Lunch is provided each day. There is no overnight camping or base camp for these projects.