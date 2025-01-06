RSVP for Ice Age Trail Habitat Improvement

media release: Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11, 2025,SwampLovers' Preserve, Table Bluff Segment, Dane County

Remove invasive brush from the oak savannas and woodlands in the Alliance-owned SwampLovers’ Preserve using loppers and handsaws. Trained sawyers will bring down invasive trees, too. This effort maintains habitat diversity and ecosystem quality while preparing the Preserve for future broadcast burning.

Provided there is adequate snow cover, we’ll burn the brush piles, too.

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please register by Monday, January 6, 2025.

Check-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Morning round-up begins at 9:00 a.m. and work ends at 3:30 p.m. Lunch is provided each day. There is no overnight camping or base camp for these projects.