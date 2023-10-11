RSVP for Ice Age Trail Trailbuilding

media release: Help us take advantage of acres of public land as we work to extend the Trail by almost three miles, eliminate a road walk, and create a loop for additional hiking opportunities. Expect to clear corridor, build boardwalks, and cut tread. Join the annual pumpkin carving contest, too!

Project Area Map.

All Talents and Abilities Welcome!

There’s a role for volunteers of all ages and abilities. And no experience is necessary to participate in MSC events. Friendly Alliance staff and certified volunteer crew leaders provide hands-on training to get you started immediately.

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please register by Wednesday, October 11.

Your contribution of time and energy is welcome for any part of the event. The event begins Wednesday, October 18, and concludes Sunday, October 22. Trail construction activities begin each day around 8:00 a.m. and typically wrap up by 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, work ends by noon.

Meals and Checking in at Base Camp/Volunteer check in information

Check-in will be at (location TBD). We will meet for round-up and crew assignments at 8:00 am.

Base camp will be at (Location TBD). Specific instructions about where to pitch a tent, park an RV/ popup camper, and park your vehicle is available when you arrive.

A light breakfast will be provided, along with dinner, for volunteers staying overnight.

What to Bring

• Please bring your own lunch for each day you are on site.

• Long-sleeve shirts and pants for trail work; mud boots if you have them, may come in handy.

• Plan for variable weather – bring warm layers and rain gear.

• Sturdy hiking or work boots (no tennis shoes) and leather work gloves.

• Day pack, water bottles, insect repellent, a hat and gaiters.

Questions? Please contact the Trail Team via email (TrailTeam@iceagetrail.org) or the IATA office (800-227-0046).

We hope to see you soon! Happy Trails,

The Cross Plains Segment Project Team

