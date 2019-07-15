RSVP for Ice Age Trail University

press release: Trailbuilding Event Ice Age Trail University July 18 - 21, 2019 Sauk County

June is gone with the wind, and with the solstice behind us summer in Wisconsin is in full swing. From St. Croix Falls to Potawatomi State Park, wildflowers are in bloom and green blankets the glaciated landscapes along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. July is a time for growing and cultivating, only to reap what we’ve sowed in weeks to come.

You’re invited to participate in Ice Age Trail University, a four-day educational event filled with knowledge, inspiration, and solutions to challenges we face on the Trail.

Grow and cultivate new skills to carry with you and share with others for the rest of your seasons on the Ice Age Trail. Community, dedication, and hands on experience is what keeps our shared vision of the Ice Age National Scenic vision alive and well. Join us at IAT-U to learn from well-seasoned and committed volunteers and staff what makes the Ice Age Trail what it is – and what it can be.

We’re building the on-trail and off-trail skills necessary to advance the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. New course offerings include Monitoring and Establishing Dispersed Camping Areas, Reaching New Volunteers, Inventorying Trail Infrastructure and Intro to Fire.

Additional courses include Operational Leadership, Trail Signage 101, Trail Plumbing, First Aid/CPR, Chainsaw Safety, Intro to Camp Chef, and Stone Tread-work.

All Talents and Abilities Welcome! As with all Mobile Skills Crew events, no experience is necessary and there's a role for volunteers of all ages and abilities

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please register by Monday, July 15.

All participants receive free meals and (for those staying multiple days) a free place to pitch a tent.

Please register here.

Your contribution of time and energy is welcome for any part of the event.

Please note, classes begin on Thursday, July 18 at 8:30 am and conclude at 4:30 pm on Sunday, July 21.

Checking in at Base Camp

Volunteers should report each day to Base Camp (Riverland Conservancy, S7089 Marsh Rd, Merrimac, WI) for registration, coursework, trailbuilding, and camping.

Driving directions to Base Camp

Watch for yellow “Ice Age Trail Event” signs as you arrive in the area.

Meals will be served here along with classroom instruction.

What to Bring

Note-taking materials for the classroom.

Long-sleeve shirts and pants for trail work; mud boots if you have them, may come in handy.

Plan for variable weather – bring warm layers and rain gear.

Sturdy hiking or work boots (no tennis shoes) and leather work gloves.

Day pack, water bottles, insect repellent, a hat and gaiters.

A change of clothes for comfort around the fire afterwards.

If camping, bring a headlamp, tent, sleeping gear, and toiletries.

Consider bringing a lawn chair; you’ll appreciate having it to relax around the fire in comfortable clothes at the end of the day.

Questions?

Please contact Brad Crary (262-370-2995) or the IATA office (800-227-0046).