media release: Please join us for the upcoming Madison Area Fire Fighters Ice Ball. Fire Fighters Local 311 is proud to announce that this year will be its 8th Charity Ball. They are excited to be moving their fundraising event to Overture Center for the Arts on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Fire Fighters Local 311 Charities is the charitable trust of Fire Fighters Local 311. L311 Charities was created many years ago as a way for local first responders to be able to help members of our community outside of responding to 911 calls. Members were moved to serve the community outside of work. Fire Fighters Local 311 Charities mission and goal is to not only support members during their own tragic and unforeseen circumstances but also support those in the community through donations, events, fundraisers and hands-on assistance.

The Charity Ball is historically one of Local 311’s largest fundraising events. Since its beginnings, it has raised over $150,000 for our community via ticket sales, sponsors/donations, silent auctions, raffle prizes and donations. L311 does this with the support of its members and communities.

This year, the Madison Area Fire Fighters Ice Ball will be raising funds for Local 311 Charities. Money raised is used in a few different ways. First, Local 311 takes care of its members. Whether members have their own tragic experiences or health concerns due to job-related circumstances, like injuries or mental health, the fund is there to look out for them. Secondly, they use this fund to help our communities. They support local youth with their education in emergency service-related fields. They also fund projects to support other local nonprofits in our area that support our community, whether that be because of a tragic need or simply to uplift the lives of those in our area.

L311 could not be successful without the help of sponsors, donations and those who buy tickets. Hope to see you there!