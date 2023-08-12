Ice Cream Social

media release: Bring your favorite toppings and enjoy a bowl of homemade ice cream. You'll even get the chance to try out Folklore Village's old-fashioned, hand-cranked ice cream machine!

This event starts with a potluck at 6:00pm; bring a dish to share. After the potluck, we'll enjoy family-friendly dances that are fun for all ages and skill levels. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and join the informal, volunteer Folklore Village Band. After dancing we'll enjoy our homemade ice cream-remember to bring your toppings!

Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors and teens, and $5 kids aged 5-12. Family admission is capped at $25. Kids under 5 are admitted free.