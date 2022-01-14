Ice Fisheree Festival
to
media release: January 14 and 15, 2022, Fireman’s Park 329 W. Park Drive Marshall, WI 53559
Get out and have some fun at our 20th Annual Ice Fisheree Festival being held on Friday January 14th and Saturday January 15th, 2022. Activities run both days with fun for all ages and over $25,000 in cash prizes and trophies given away. 25 total guns raffled off at this event! There is truly something for all ages to do both indoors in the heated buildings and outdoors at Fireman’s Park. Dress warm in layers and come out and enjoy!
Activities include:
- Candle-lit Ice Skating – Friday 4 pm – 10 pm and Saturday 5 pm – 10 pm
- Euchre Tournament – cash prizes Friday night 5pm – 9pm. $5 entry
- Flag Football Tournament – Contact Lion Matt to enter 608-209-9359 Flag Football Rules & Registration
- Texas Hold ‘em Tourney – cash prizes Friday night 6:00 –11 p.m. (Rules)
- Ice Fishing Contest – $1,000 first tagged Crappie and $200 largest Fish Prize! Ice Fishing rules (Fishing at Fireman’s Park Only)
- Rabbit & Coyote Hunt Tourneys (both Fri & Saturday) – Signup Your Team Now!
- Snow Sculpting Competition- Only six blocks will be available. Reserve your 4’ x 4’ snow block now, by calling Lion Paul at 608-347- 4959
- Steel Fish and Keg Toss
- Hammerschlagen
- $10,000 Cash Raffle, Over 28 guns raffled off, bucket raffles and more!
- Various raffles – Chances to win cash, ice fishing gear, hunting supplies, guns, Stihl equipment, big screen TV, and other great prizes!
- Silent Auction
- DJ and Dancing – 7:00 pm until 11:30 pm Saturday
- FIREWORKS – Did I mention FIREWORKS! 8:00pm Saturday night! ( Sponsored by F&M Bank and the Marshall Lions Club)
- Food and Beverages throughout the days to keep you full and warm!
- Click Here for Complete Ice Fisheree Details 2022
Info
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
Recreation