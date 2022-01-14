media release: January 14 and 15, 2022, Fireman’s Park 329 W. Park Drive Marshall, WI 53559

Get out and have some fun at our 20th Annual Ice Fisheree Festival being held on Friday January 14th and Saturday January 15th, 2022. Activities run both days with fun for all ages and over $25,000 in cash prizes and trophies given away. 25 total guns raffled off at this event! There is truly something for all ages to do both indoors in the heated buildings and outdoors at Fireman’s Park. Dress warm in layers and come out and enjoy!

Activities include: