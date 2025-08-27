Ice Nine Kills, Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, The Funeral Portrait

× Expand Scott F. Schafer The band Ice Nine Kills. Ice Nine Kills

media release: Ice Nine Kills announce the ICE NINE KILLS: HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR, a brand new US headline run kicking off this August. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will bring the band’s twisted theatricality and cinematic carnage to arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on August 27, 2025.

The tour’s lineup spans a cross-section of modern heavy music’s most dynamic voices. From August 8 through August 31, Ice Nine Kills will be joined by Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait.

Spencer Charnas, vocalist and creative architect of Ice Nine Kills, shares:

“The HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR will be a celebration of all things INK — past, present, and future.

It’s an eclectic bill, and having MEST on some of the shows is a particularly full-circle moment for me. As many Psychos will remember, I formed the band after seeing Goldfinger and MEST in Worcester 25 years ago.

The date is so important to me that I have it tattooed behind my ear.

The tour culminates in a sure-to-be historic performance at the DCU Center, where I experienced some of my first arena shows as a kid, including the Family Values Tour with our current tourmates, Limp Bizkit, and home of the Silver Scream Con.

The HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR’s last stop, at the Silver Scream Con, will also feature some New England punk rock royalty as a very special guest.”

Ice Nine Kills spread cavalier carnage with a knowing smile, as evidenced by the densely catchy songs on their pair of breakthrough albums, The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood. The INKverse boasts a series of high-concept, cinematic videos; the Psychos Only club; a mock “true crime” book; the Inked in Blood graphic novels; monthly “Nightmare on the 9th” merch drops; and the annual INK-curated Silver Scream Convention weekends. In 2024, Silver Scream Con moved into the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, not far from the North Shore birthplace of Ice Nine Kills. Led by Spencer Charnas, the internationally acclaimed band, who mix extreme metal with melody, toured with Slipknot in 2022 and was handpicked by Metallica for the M72 World Tour in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The horror community Spencer grew up loving has embraced his band in return. INK’s “A Work of Art” plays in 2024’s Terrifier 3, now the highest-grossing unrated film ever. The single debuted at #3 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and has remained on the chart for over 18 weeks and counting, while accumulating over 35 million streams to date. Spencerrecently launched the Pretty Evil personal care line and revealed he’s co-written the forthcoming feature film The Slashin’ of the Christ, produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead).

Hailed by Loudwire as “one of the most unique acts in metal right now,” Ice Nine Kills captivates with inventive band-fan connections, immersive, theatrical live shows, and a growing legion of "pyschos" the world over. With over 2.3 million monthly Spotify listeners, 1.4 billion career streams, and 210 million YouTube views, the band has cemented itself as a dominant and visionary force in modern metal, fearlessly carving out a thrilling, horror-inspired legacy.