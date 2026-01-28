Ice Out: Nationwide Shutdown

media release: On 1/26, over 100 students, union members, and community members in Madison met up and discussed building escalating action leading up to a state-wide general strike on May 1, 2026, starting with a student walkout, rally, and march this Friday to join the 1/30/26 nationwide shutdown.

We urgently need militant, independent working-class action to shut down Trump and his deportation machine. We will build in our unions and workplaces for strike action on May 1, but we won’t wait until then to strike if ICE comes to Wisconsin.