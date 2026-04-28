Ice Out UW

media release: The people of the UW- Madison community want ICE OUT; but UW admin has shown over and over again that they don't care what we want or need, so we need to make our needs their needs. On Friday, May 1, in accordance with the May Day Strong day of nationwide action called for by hundreds of unions and community organizations across the country including Voces De La Frontera and UW's UFAS 221 & AFSCME 171 unions, we're hosting a rally for the campus community to make our demands that UW

End surveillance and refuse collaboration with ICE

Commit resources to protecting vulnerable staff and students

Divest from ICE and deportations and that our city, state, and federal administrations

Abolish ICE

Grant citizenship for all

Grant economy for all

Join us on Friday, May 1, at 11am on East Campus Mall, just outside of Gordon Dining & Sellery Residence Hall to demand ICE OUT NOW!