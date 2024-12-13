media release: Join Urban Community Arts Network for "UCAN Quarterly" at High Noon Saloon!

With IceReign, AD, Rob Dz, DJ PAIN 1

December 13th, 2024, Doors open at 7:00pm, show at 8 pm.

$10 Advance $15 Day of Show

To learn more about Urban Community Arts Network, visit www.ucanmadison.org

Get ready for UCAN Quarterly at High Noon Saloon featuring IceReign, AD of The Crest, Rob Dz, and DJ PAIN 1 live on stage! Plus, join in the fun with our ugly sweater contest—winner gets drink tickets! Don’t miss out on a night packed with unforgettable music and great company!

IceReign is a trio of forty-somethings who find music not just a passion, but a therapeutic journey. Juggling strong family values with the rhythm of life, IceReign is all about blending classic hip-hop flavor with a dash of today's vibe. The trio's bond is built on camaraderie and the shared passion for creating music that speaks to every generation. IceReign aims to vibe and guide, offering a mix of classic and contemporary sounds to inspire the next wave of artists. Their tracks are a unique blend of spirituality, real-life wisdom, and a touch of humor about life at 40. IceReign is where wisdom meets rhythm, and the trio invites you to join them on their musical journey…Let’s All Get Paid!

AD is a member of The Crest, a Madison Hip-Hop group established in 1997. The Crest has released a number of albums, performed hundreds and hundreds of shows, and created plenty of great memories. The Crest is also known for creating WISCOMPTON.

Rob Dz is a musician, educator and activist. He has performed with the likes of Nas, Eminem, Common, Talib Kweli, and others. As a Kennedy Center certified teaching artist, his primary residency focus is on Hip Hop, Personal Branding and Spoken Word as positive forms of self-expression. Rob has held residencies with Madison youth in elementary, middle, and high schools, community centers, the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center, Neighborhood Intervention Program and others. In 2017, he was inducted to both the American Folklife Center at the Library Of Congress and The National Museum of African American History and Culture as a member of The Story Corps program. He founded the Mad Lit Summer Event Series that focuses on featuring and highlighting BIPOC artists from the Madison area.

Known for his breakout production on Young Jeezy's platinum-selling album "The Recession," producer DJ Pain 1 stays busy. Since his debut, he has worked with artists ranging from G Herbo to Public Enemy, Mavis Staples to Ludacris. His resume includes several top 10 albums, work as an educator in his community, two worldwide tours and a dedication to Hip-Hop growth and advocacy.