Iconic: 20 Years of César Pelli’s MMoCA

media release: On April 23, 2006, the doors to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art opened to the public for the first time. Designed by world-renowned architect César Pelli, the building features a striking glass and steel curtain wall and stairwell known as the Icon. From the outside, its sharp peak rises boldly, reflecting the sky and cityscape. As it descends, the form softens and opens at street level, where expansive glass blurs the line between exterior and interior—connecting the city with the museum.

Over the past twenty years, MMoCA has continued to connect Madison’s communities with the world of contemporary art. This exhibition showcases the vision behind the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and celebrates the foresight of Jerome W. Frautschi and Pleasant Rowland, whose collaboration with Pelli gave Madison a striking architectural monument that honors the power of art.

César Pelli would tell his students at Yale, “The city is more important than the building.”

September 24, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Opening Celebration: Friday, December 12 • 5–9 PM