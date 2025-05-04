IDC Garden Party

media release:

Don’t miss this chance to learn from the DELVE 2025 Artists!

Wednesday, April 2, 6:30pm at MCS - Liz Sexe: A Contemporary Improvisational dance party that’ll build some neural pathways while you groove

Wednesday, April 9, 6:30pm at MCS - José Cruz-Arzón: Street dance meets Jazz Funk in this accessible and satisfying class

Wednesday, April 16, 6:30pm at MCS - Krysten Hagedorn: Learn some hoop-ography in this dextrous dance class with hula hoops

Wednesday, April 23rd, 6:30pm at MCS - Natalia Armacanqui: unlock your divine dance energy through global dance forms

Wednesday, April 30, 6:30pm at MCS - Erica Pinigis: Bound energy, unleashed! Stand on the shoulders of American Modern Dance Innovators to find freedom within restriction

Sunday, May 5, 10am at MCS - Edward Salas: explore an evolution of dance that moves through martial arts, house music, and play.