Ideas & Inspiration

media release: April 19, 6:30-7:30PM | Bubbler Room at Central Library

Get your ideas flowing with this poetry workshop led by poet and Ho-Chunk elder Sherman Funmaker. Sherman will read some of his own work, and afterward participants will learn from Sherman and from each other about different ways to approach their writing and generate ideas. Perfect for anyone working on the NaPoWriMo (or Poem a Day) challenge for National Poetry Month (but not required)! Poets of all skill levels are welcome. No registration required.