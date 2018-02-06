Ideas on Trial: Free Speech on College Campuses

press release: Join Ideas on Trial and the Wisconsin Debate Team as we debate the rights and responsibilities of speakers on college campuses. Debaters include Katy Culver an Assistant Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, Howard Schweber a Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies, and Kevin St. John the Deputy Attorney General of Wisconsin from 2011-2015.

The event will be on Tuesday, February 6th at 7pm at the Memorial Union Fredric March Play Circle. Can't make it? We'll be live broadcasting it on the student radio station WSUM so tune in at 91.7FM.

This event is free and open to the public.