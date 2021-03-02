ONLINE: Identidad Imaginada: Novelistica Colombiana del siglo XXI

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events will be virtual (on Zoom) for the 2020-21 school year, and are free and open to the public.

About the presentation: The book “Identidad Imaginada: Colombian Novelística del Siglo XXI,” deals with a reflection on personal identity and its relationship with national identity. The construction of both identities has the ability to account for the position that the subject has in the world. This group identity is reflected in different artistic products – books, paintings, music, theater, dance – objects that, in turn, have to do with the expression of social problems, establishing a dialectical relationship. There is an indissoluble union between subject and country; which is positive and negative, and is in continuous adjustment. This talk will show the way in which literature and national identity are constructed in a dynamic and continuous process. | El libro Identidad Imaginada: Novelística colombiana del siglo XXI, trata de una reflexión sobre la identidad personal y su relación con la identidad nacional. La construcción de ambas identidades tiene la capacidad de dar cuenta de la posición que tiene el sujeto en el mundo. Esta identidad grupal se ve reflejada en diferentes productos artísticos -libros, cuadros, música, teatro, danza- objetos que, a su vez, tienen que ver con la expresión de las problemáticas sociales, estableciendo una relación dialéctica. Hay una unión indisoluble entre sujeto y país; que es positiva y negativa, y se encuentra en continuo ajuste. Esta investigación muestra la manera en que la literatura y la identidad nacional se construyen en un proceso dinámico y continuo.

About the presenter: Professor Beatriz L. Botero (Ph D. University of Wisconsin- Madison; Ph D. Universidad Autónoma de Madrid) is a specialist in contemporary Latin American literature and cultural studies. Her research is oriented primarily towards topics in narrative and psychoanalysis, with special emphasis on identity, body, and social conflict. She has also worked on these topics in relation to contemporary Latin American visual art. She received a Summa Cum Laude for her dissertation in Psychoanalytic Foundations and Theory Development at Universidad Autónoma de Madrid. She is the author of Identidad Imaginada: Novelística Colombiana del Siglo XXI. (Pliegos Editores, 2020) as well as editor of Women in Contemporary Latin American Novels. Psychoanalysis and Gendered Violence. (Palgrave Macmillan, 2018).

Please register HERE. Once you are registered, you will have access to the Zoom meeting shortly before the presentation begins.