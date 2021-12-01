press release: Spotlight Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum lobby.

Dec. 1: To accompany the Museum’s Caja de visiones exhibit, Spotlight presents the Madison theatrical premiere of one the most accomplished and acclaimed Mexican films of recent years. At the U.S.-Mexico border, a mother in search of her missing son encounters a young man recently deported from America. Together, they embark on an odyssey through the country’s most remote and dangerous regions. Winner of multiple awards at the Sundance Film Festival, Identifying Features “combines stunning cinematography, evocative sound design and hints of magical realism to create a visionary work of devastating power” (Sight & Sound).

COVID POLICY FOR ATTENDEES