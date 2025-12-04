Identity and War: What the Russian War on Ukraine Teaches Us About the Causes of War

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has reinvigorated debates about the causes of war. The question of why Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war in 2022 does not seem to be answered by many usual explanations, e.g. material interests or threats to international security. Herrera argues that Russia’s imperial ambitions and sense of Russian national identity heavily shaped Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch the full-scale invasion. Hence, one of the challenges for International Relations theory is the need to update and improve our understanding of the role of identity in conflict and political violence. In this talk, Herrera maps out a theoretical framework for identity and conflict, and then discusses relevant aspects of identity in both Ukraine and Russia, with an emphasis on how identities might have contributed to the war and been changed as a consequence.

About the Speaker: Yoshiko M. Herrera, professor of political science and a former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is the author of numerous books and articles on nationalism, identity and international cooperation. Learn more at her personal website: https://www.yoshikoherrera.com