Idledaze Trio

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Idledaze Trio ensures a high-energy performance with a variety of catchy, contemporary original songs and classic, alternative-rock and blues covers from the 60’s-90’s. Featuring male and female lead vocals with powerful harmonies amplified to an instrumental layer of acoustic and electric guitars, nostalgic synth-keyboards and driving percussion.

Info

Music
608-285-2951
