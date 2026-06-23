× Expand courtesy Idledaze Trio The three members of Idledaze Trio on stage. Idledaze Trio

media release: Bringing high energy and a fresh bold sound, Madison Wisconsin’s Idledaze Trio are composers who perform a crowd-moving mix of classic rock, blues, and old country favorites from the 1960s through the 90s. Powerful vocals, electric guitar, and vibrant keys come together for a performance that is equal parts contemporary and nostalgic.2026 The band tours with new Singles and LP “Idledaze Trio” booking venues, festivals, private party's and fundraisers throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. $5.

https://idledazemedia.com/idledaze-trio