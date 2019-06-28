If Beale Street Could Talk
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: R / 119 min / Drama, Romance / USA / 2018
Based on the novel by James Baldwin, If Beale Street Could Talk is the story of Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lovers innocence while carrying their first-born child to term. It is a celebration of love told through the story of a young couple, their families and their lives, trying to bring about justice through love, for love and the promise of the American dream.
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
