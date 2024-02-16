If Beale Street Could Talk

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

WUD Film: Director Barry Jenkins adapts the James Baldwin novel. R, 2018 Free.

For information on available assistive content for WUD Film screenings, please visit the Assistive Movie Screenings in the Marquee Theater page.

This event is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, Wisconsin Union members and their guests. Anyone can become a Wisconsin Union member.

