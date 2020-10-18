ONLINE: If I Embarrass You, Tell Your Friends: Jews Making Trouble, Jews Making Comedy

press release: American Jewish historian Tony Michels (UW Madison) in conversation with practitioners and critics of comedy, including Jessica Chaffin, Jena Friedman, Lynn Harris, Michaela Watkins, and Josh Kun (USC, 2019-2020 Etta and Milton Leve Scholar-in-Residence), to discuss the outsized role that Jewish women have played as path-breaking comedic writers and performers. Together, the group will reflect on how comedy has changed in recent years, and what labels such as "Jewish comedian" and "female comedian" mean today.

This event is sponsored by the Natalie Limonick Program on Jewish Civilization and the Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies, University of Wisconsin, Madison.