If Madison Were Socialis

press release: So many issues face our city today that capitalism is unable to address. We believe only that a socialist program and a transformation of society can meaningfully stop homelessness, ensure good education, provide healthcare for all, and allow everyone the means to live a dignified life.Think what workers could do if they took power, expropriated the key levers of the economy, and had a grand strategy for producing what people need. Meet with us in Brittingham Park to discuss what it means to build a socialist state and what a working class government could do with the vast wealth and resources of Madison.