If Trump Obstructs Justice: Rapid Response Plan

press release: Nobody Is Above the Law—Mueller Protection Rapid Response

STATEWIDE PROTESTS CALLED FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 5 PM

Trump forced Jeff Sessions to resign as attorney general and replaced him with Matthew Whitaker, who has spoken in great detail about ways to hurt the Mueller investigation. Unlike Sessions, who recused himself, it’s expected that Whitaker will directly oversee the special counsel’s Russia investigation instead of Rod Rosenstein.

It’s obvious why Trump chose to do this now. Yesterday’s midterm elections flipped the House of Representatives into Democratic control, and Mueller is getting closer to the truth about Trump’s crimes and corruption. So he essentially replaced Mueller’s old boss (Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein) with a new boss who has no problem intervening and obstructing justice.

This is a red line, and Trump just crossed it. His actions pose a grave threat to our democracy, and we’ve got to get Congress to stop him. Women's March Wisconsin and Indivisible Madison are mobilizing immediately to demand accountability, because Trump is not above the law.

WHO: Anyone outraged by Trump’s abuse of power is welcome to attend. This will provide an opportunity to engage immediately in voicing concern.

WHY: We must tell Congress to act. Every Member of Congress should be immediately and publicly calling for two things:

Matthew Whitaker must recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation

Congress must launch investigations into Trump’s obstruction of justice—and Democrats should be publicly committing to do so when they take control of the House in January.

Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 5PM, Wisconsin State Capitol, 2 E Main St, Madison, Wisconsin 53703, State Street steps. https://www.facebook.com/ events/317884321993797/

Milwaukee Protest: Pere Marquette Park, 900 North Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 https://www.facebook.com/ events/334542433636124/

Additional Wisconsin and nationwide actions can be found here: https://www. trumpisnotabovethelaw.org/ event/mueller-firing-rapid- response/search/

Donald Trump just crossed a red line, violating the independence of the investigation pursuing criminal charges in the Trump-Russia scandal and cover-up. Together, we will communicate unmistakably that this is not okay and that this act to undermine democracy is not going to be allowed to become a new normal.

Note: If you choose to attend an event, you agree to engage in nonviolent, peaceful action, to act lawfully, and to strive to de-escalate any potential confrontations with those who may disagree with our values.