If Walls Could Talk: Researching the History of Your Home
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: In celebration of Archives Month, the Wisconsin Historical Society Library-Archives will be hosting an open house at the Society's headquarters. Drop in and discover examples from our research collections devoted to researching your home, community and the architectural spaces we live in. Included will be materials from the Society’s map, manuscript, government records and photograph collection. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and get you started researching your home or neighborhood.