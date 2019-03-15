Ifdakar, The Monsters of Grass, Pine Travelers, Spare Change Trio, Wurk

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Summer Camp: On The Road brings the magic of Summer Camp Music Festival to your town. Summer Camp will be visiting multiple cities across the country searching for the best talent the area has to offer. Come out to support local artists as they play for a spot at #SCamp19! 

608-268-1122
