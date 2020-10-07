ONLINE: IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair

media release: OCT 7 - NOV 1, 2020

Welcome to Print Month and the first hybrid online/in-person edition of the IFDPA Fine Art Print Fair. We invite you to explore the daily live Print Month events with printmakers, print curators, artists, and collectors. Please register online for access to the Zoom links.

The IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair is the world’s largest international art fair dedicated to printmaking from the 15th century to today. Discover our 100+ international exhibitors, many of whom are offering private, socially distanced in-person and/or Zoom booth tours. Visit the exhibitor pages to access their online viewing rooms, virtual booths hosted by Artsy, and scheduling requests for in-person or online visits with exhibitors who are presenting their booths on-site in their galleries and studios.