Ignite! Garden Edition

press release: Great storytelling is universal, appeals to our deepest emotions, is surprising and unexpected, and is simple and focused.

As vessels of culture, stories are powerful.

What does this mean for a public garden like the Allen Centennial Garden? The garden is a repository of natural and cultural commonwealth – it’s story rich. Open to the world from dawn to dusk year round, we’re beginning to explore what stories we should tell through the Garden going forward.

In this spirit, the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden invite you to an afternoon of compelling community stories as we celebrate and discover, together, the next act of our shared story. A rich and full afternoon awaits, including;

• Seven rapid-fire, five-minute Ignite-style presentations focused on powerful stories and big ideas, all from the Garden;

• State of the Garden, a brief presentation where Director Ben Futa recap the year and preview what’s to come in 2020;

• Bid farewell to the special exhibition, “Then and Now: Celebrating 30 Years,” and enjoy snippets from the Garden’s oral history, two signature storytelling projects of our 30th anniversary year;

• Enter for a chance to win two VIP tickets to the Spring Symposium, plus;

• Delightful refreshments and appetizers.

The Friends of Allen Centennial Garden annual business meeting will follow from 3:30–4pm. Current Friends members are invited and welcome to attend.