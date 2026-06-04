iGnitE jAzz! Concert

media release: The Madison Jazz Society is hosting a dynamic summer camp and educational intensive designed for jazz enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. This immersive experience offers opportunities for musicians to work in large ensembles, small combos, receive coaching in instrument-specific sessions, and take week-long elective classes of interest, ensuring an engaging and enriching journey into the world of jazz. Whether you're a young person or an adult, beginner or advanced, we'd love to have you join us!

The week ends with a concert by workshop participants, as part of the Madison Jazz Festival.