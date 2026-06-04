iGnitE jAzz! Drop-in Sessions

media release: The Madison Jazz Society is hosting a dynamic summer camp and educational intensive designed for jazz enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. This immersive experience offers opportunities for musicians to work in large ensembles, small combos, receive coaching in instrument-specific sessions, and take week-long elective classes of interest, ensuring an engaging and enriching journey into the world of jazz. Whether you're a young person or an adult, beginner or advanced, we'd love to have you join us!

June 15-19, 2026 from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily, at Trinity United Methodist Church.ticipate in large jazz ensembles (big band), small jazz ensembles (combos), and in two elective courses of their choosing.

Cost/Registration: $375 per student. Financial assistance may be available for students who cannot afford tuition.

ALSO: The series is hosting drop-in workshops, open to the public. Free/donations. Schedule:

June 15 @ 4:00 or 6:15 pm - "Practical arranging for your band" with Adam Czerepinski "Learn to Speak Jazz" with Chris Rottmayer

June 16, 4 or 6:15 pm - "Duo Collaboration" with Leah Reinardy "The Color of Varied Time Signatures" with Devin Drobka

June 17, 4 or 6:15 pm - "Freedom Dreaming & Improvisatory Play + remembering Jay McShann" with Amy Lewis "Jazz Tap: History and Influence" with Katherine Kramer

June 18, 4 or 6:15 pm - "Circle Singing" with Sally de Broux "Funk Drummers: The Beat and Influence of Clyde Stubblefield" with Joey B Banks