iGnitE jAzz! Improvisation Day

media release: iGnitE Improvisation! All-Day Jazz Education at Cafe Coda, Saturday, January 24 10AM – 10PM+

10 – 11:15 AM – Workshop -Warming Up Mind and Body: Centering for Performance through Body Percussion with Omari Carter https://dance.wisc.edu/fac-staff/carter-omari/

11:30 -1PM – Workshop “Riffing- Using riffs to make a great solo” This will be taught by UW Jazz Studies Musicians and targeted for Middle and High School musicians but open to all who want to learn and perticipate.

Lunch break 1-2PM

2 – 3:15 PM – Workshop – Jazz Vocalists Panel with Demos, Stories and Participation: “Approaching a Tune and Making it Yours”

3:30 -4:45PM – Master Class – for Creative Improvisation – Hanah Jon Taylor and Kevin Carnes https://www.kevincarnesmusic.com/

Dinner break 4:45 – 6PM

6 -7PM High School Jazz Combos Showcase

7 – 10PM MJS Jam – Austin Cebulske Quartet short concert set followed by Standard MJS Jazz Jam 7:30-10

10PM+ Late night Creative Improvisation Collaboration led by Hanah Jon Taylor and Kevin Carnes