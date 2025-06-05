media release: 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm on June 5, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm on June 6, 9:00 am - 6:00 pm on June 7, all at Madison Youth Arts; 5 pm on June 8 at Olin Park.

A dynamic summer camp and educational intensive designed for jazz enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. This immersive experience offers flexible programming tailored to three distinct groups, ensuring an engaging and enriching journey into the world of jazz.

Jazz Explorers – Discover the Legends, Stories, and Sounds of Jazz

A class for those wanting to learn more about jazz artists and topics through presentations and interactive discussions.

Jump In & Jam – Hands-On Jazz for All Ages

A class for ages 7 – 97 offering hands-on experience, the building blocks of jazz improvisation, small band formation, and collaborative music-making.

Workshop Sessions – Level Up Your Jazz Skills

A class for musicians who already play jazz and want to refine their skills by learning from expert jazz artists.

Each day closes with performances.

Find the full schedule at https://www.madisonjazz.com/ignite-jazz-camp/

When registering you can sign up for all 3 days as a camper or pick and choose sessions that hold interest and engagement for you. All sessions are pay what you can at the door. You can also donate to the Madison Jazz Society as a one-time or recurring donation. Suggested donation $160/entire camp or $30/per session.