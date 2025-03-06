Igualada

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series:

Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with an informal conversation to follow.

In Colombia, a nation marred by profound racial and socio-economic disparities, a Black woman from a rural background challenges the status quo by launching a presidential campaign. Reappropriating the term “igualada,” Francia Márquez, catapults a movement to the upper echelons of power, by refusing to “know her place.” Fifteen years in the making, this documentary peels back the curtain on how unprecedented change can happen.

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Politics & Activism
Movies
608-262-0854
Google Calendar - Igualada - 2025-03-06 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Igualada - 2025-03-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Igualada - 2025-03-06 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Igualada - 2025-03-06 18:30:00 ical